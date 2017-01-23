

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a body found near Aylesford, N.S. is that of a 62-year-old Morristown, N.S. man reported missing earlier this month.

James Bell left his Prospect Road home around noon on Jan. 4. Police said he was given a drive to Berwick and was last seen walking along Orchard Street later that afternoon.

An RCMP helicopter and ground search and rescue crews assisted in the search for Bell.

Members of the Kings District RCMP and Valley Search and Rescue found Bell’s body just off the Aylesford Road, near the Dodge and Durling Road, around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police say foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.