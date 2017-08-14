

CTV Atlantic





Police in New Brunswick say the human remains discovered in the St. John River this month are those of a missing 42-year-old man.

New Brunswick RCMP say canoeists found the body on Aug. 2 near the shore, close to Tobique Narrows.

Police say an autopsy confirmed the remains were those of Tony Vaillancourt of Morrell Siding, who had not been in contact with friends or family since April 9.

The cause of the man’s death is still under investigation.

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact the West District RCMP.