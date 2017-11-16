

The RCMP is investigating after human remains were found inside a vehicle in Napadogan, N.B.

Police say a hunter found the vehicle and body in a wooded area off Route 107 on Wednesday.

Police have yet to confirm the person’s identity, but they say the vehicle matches the description and licence plate of a vehicle a missing woman was believed to have been driving.

Susan Lee of Newcastle Creek, N.B. was reported missing to police on July 21. At the time, police said the 43-year-old woman was last seen driving in the Booth Road area of Newcastle Creek on July 17.

In August, police said they believed Lee was in the Napadogan area, and they launched an extensive air and ground search in the area.

Police say an autopsy has been ordered to determine the identity of the person found in the vehicle and their cause of death.