Body found on Bedford shoreline is that of missing man: police
Troy Richter was last seen walking in the area of Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 11:17AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say a body found in Bedford on the weekend is that of a 40-year-old man reported missing last month.
Troy Richter was last seen walking in the area of Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford around 4:30 p.m. on April 23. He was reported missing two days later.
Police were called to the area of Shore Drive and Hatchery Lane around 6:30 a.m. Sunday after the body of a man was found on the shoreline.
Police say an autopsy was conducted and the man has been identified as Troy Richter.
The cause of death has not been released, but police say foul play is not suspected.
