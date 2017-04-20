Featured
Body of missing 83-year-old boater found in N.S. lake
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 11:58AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 11:59AM ADT
The RCMP say the body of a missing boater has been found in a lake in Nova Scotia’s Hants County.
Police say the 83-year-old man left his Lockhartville, N.S. home around 2 p.m. Wednesday to go fishing in Davidson Lake.
His family reported him missing early Thursday morning when he failed to return home.
Police say search crews found his body in the lake shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. The Hantsport Fire Department and Hants County Ground Search and Rescue assisted in the search.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death, but police say foul play has been ruled out.
The man’s identity has not been released.
