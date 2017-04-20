

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say the body of a missing boater has been found in a lake in Nova Scotia’s Hants County.

Police say the 83-year-old man left his Lockhartville, N.S. home around 2 p.m. Wednesday to go fishing in Davidson Lake.

His family reported him missing early Thursday morning when he failed to return home.

Police say search crews found his body in the lake shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. The Hantsport Fire Department and Hants County Ground Search and Rescue assisted in the search.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death, but police say foul play has been ruled out.

The man’s identity has not been released.