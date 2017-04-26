

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say the body of a 79-year-old Eskasoni, N.S. man reported missing in December has been found.

Camillius Alex was last seen on Mountain Road, walking towards Eskasoni, on Dec. 13. He was reported missing two days later, on Dec. 15.

Ground search and rescue volunteers from across Nova Scotia, as well as members of the Eskasoni Fire Department and community volunteers, assisted police in December as they searched the area of Mountain Road.

An RCMP helicopter, all-terrain vehicles, a K9 unit, RCMP cadaver dog and UAV were used in the search.

At the time, police said the freezing temperatures and significant snowfall were hampering their search, which was eventually suspended on Dec. 20.

Police say an area resident found Alex’s remains near Mountain Road around 4:35 p.m. Monday.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday in Halifax to determine a cause of death.