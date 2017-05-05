Featured
Body of missing man found in wooded area outside Bathurst: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 12:01PM ADT
The RCMP is investigating after the body of a missing man was found in a wooded area outside Bathurst.
Police responded to a trail in Rosehill, N.B. around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a man found the body while riding his ATV.
Police have determined the body is that a 23-year-old man who was reported missing to Bathurst City Police on Wednesday.
His identity has not been released.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.
