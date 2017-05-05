

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after the body of a missing man was found in a wooded area outside Bathurst.

Police responded to a trail in Rosehill, N.B. around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a man found the body while riding his ATV.

Police have determined the body is that a 23-year-old man who was reported missing to Bathurst City Police on Wednesday.

His identity has not been released.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.