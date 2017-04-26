

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP say the body of a 29-year-old Norton man reported missing earlier this month has been found.

Police say the man’s body was found in Norton, near the Kennebecasis River, around 8 p.m. Tuesday by someone who was fishing in the area.

Matthew Corey Parlee was last seen leaving his Norton home between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on April 10. He was reported missing to police the following day.

The cause of death is under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected at this time.