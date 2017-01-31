

CTV Atlantic





Codiac RCMP say a bodyguard for Atlanta rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris was stabbed early Tuesday morning at a concert in Moncton, N.B.

Police were called at 1:20 a.m. to The Venue, where a 23-year old bodyguard for the American rapper had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital, treated and released a few hours later.

“He was standing beside a table where they were selling merchandise for the rapper, and there was a kind of commotion and he was stabbed three times in the back of the leg,” says Sgt. Andre Pepin of the Codiac RCMP.

No arrests have been made and investigators do not have any suspects. Police have interviewed a few witnesses.

Sgt. Pepin says they’re also reviewing security camera footage from inside the club.

The American rapper's tour continues Tuesday night in Halifax.