The Sobeys Aberdeen in New Glasgow, N.S., was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a bomb threat, according to police.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they responded to the threat around 4 p.m. at the Sobeys located on East River Road.

Police say the threat was made via a message located in the store, which indicated there were explosive devices somewhere in the building.

Officers met with officials of the grocery store and decided to evacuate the facility and the stores in the immediate area.

Police say the entire store was searched by members of the New Glasgow Regional Police, RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit and a canine unit.

The search was completed at 7:50 p.m. and nothing suspicious was found.

The store remained closed for the remainder of the evening.