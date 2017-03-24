Featured
Boy, 14, charged with child porn after N.S. RCMP search Kingston home
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 12:31PM ADT
A 14-year-old boy is facing child pornography charges following an RCMP investigation.
Police searched a home in Kingston, N.S. on Thursday and arrested the teen.
He is facing charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
The teen appeared in court Thursday. He was released on strict conditions and is due to return to Kentville provincial court on April 6.
Police say it is mandatory for citizens in Nova Scotia to report suspected child pornography.
