

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick teen has died following a single-vehicle collision near Fredericton.

The RCMP responded to Highway 640 in Yoho, N.B., located roughly 30 kilometres southwest of Fredericton, shortly after 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a car left the road.

A 16-year-old boy from Harvey, N.B. died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Two other people in the car were taken to hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.