Boy, 16, dies after car leaves highway near Fredericton
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 1:24PM ADT
A New Brunswick teen has died following a single-vehicle collision near Fredericton.
The RCMP responded to Highway 640 in Yoho, N.B., located roughly 30 kilometres southwest of Fredericton, shortly after 12:15 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a car left the road.
A 16-year-old boy from Harvey, N.B. died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Two other people in the car were taken to hospital.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.