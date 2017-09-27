

CTV Atlantic





A three-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a ride-on lawnmower in Waterville, N.S.

Kings District RCMP, EHS, and members of the Waterville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on Thompson Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the operator of the lawnmower was mowing the lawn and didn’t see the boy.

Police say the child sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Halifax.

The incident is under investigation.