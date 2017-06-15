Featured
Boy finds pin inside Dairy Queen ice cream cake: Halifax police
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 6:19PM ADT
Police say an investigation is underway after a nine-year-old boy bit into a Dairy Queen ice cream cake to find a pin.
Halifax Regional Police say the cake was purchased Wednesday from a Dairy Queen at 162 Main Street.
Police received the call from the boy’s parent the next morning.
Police say the boy was uninjured and the incident is considered suspicious.
