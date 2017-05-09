

The Canadian Press





LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. - Police say a 15-year-old boy managed to fool a convenience store clerk with a fake $50 bill that was made of paper and covered in Chinese characters.

They say the boy asked the clerk for change at a store in the Halifax suburb of Lower Sackville last month.

The bill was red and similar to a legitimate $50 bill, but had notable differences including the Chinese writing.

Police say the clerk gave him bona fide Canadian bank notes in return.

RCMP tracked the boy down using video surveillance footage and the help of a witness.

They say the boy, who has since repaid the store, faces charges of fraud and possession of counterfeit currency.

A similar $50 bill with Chinese characters has been turned into the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment.

Police are warning the public to be wary of fake money.