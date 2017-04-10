

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving after he was allegedly caught speeding before crashing his vehicle in Barneys River, N.S.

The RCMP spotted a vehicle travelling at 200 km/h in Marshy Hope on Highway 104 just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police allege the driver was passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone.

The driver then lost control of his vehicle while making a left turn off the highway in Barneys River. The vehicle crashed through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Police say the vehicle was badly damaged, but the driver wasn’t injured.

The Bridgewater man was arrested for dangerous driving and later released. He is due to appear in Pictou provincial court on June 19.