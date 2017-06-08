Featured
Bridgewater police arrest 26-year-old in connection with a death in April
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 10:28PM ADT
Bridgewater Police say they have arrested a 26-year-old female from Liverpool, N.S. in connection with the death of a 22-year-old female in April.
The woman will be appearing at the Bridgewater Provincial Court on June 9th, 2017 at 9:30am.
She faces charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a controlled substance and breach of probation.
