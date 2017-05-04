

CTV Atlantic





The chief of the Bridgewater Police Service has been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a 17-year-old girl, following an investigation by Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team.

John Collyer first confirmed to CTV News in August 2016 that he was being investigated by SIRT in connection with sexual assault allegations.

On Thursday, SIRT confirmed that it has charged Collyer with one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

SIRT received information from the RCMP on Aug. 4, 2016 that a member of the Bridgewater Police Service may have been involved in the sexual assault of a teen girl. SIRT says the incidents are alleged to have occurred between April 1, 2016 and July 31, 2016.

“SIRT opened an investigation at that time, which included taking statements from several witnesses and seeking evidence from a variety of sources,” said SIRT’s director, Ron MacDonald, in a statement released Thursday.

“Some of that information related to certain documentary evidence from a third party which was not received until the last week of April, 2017. As a result, the investigation was not completed until May 3, 2017.”

Collyer is due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on June 14.

Collyer has been chief of police in Bridgewater for five years and is a long-serving officer with 26 years on the force.

He has been on administrative leave since the police commissioners held an emergency in-camera meeting on Aug. 18, 2016.