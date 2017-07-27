

The Canadian Press





The case of a Nova Scotia police chief facing sex charges involving a 17-year-old girl is due in court today.

John Collyer of the Bridgewater police force was suspended with pay for 60 days in May after being charged.

The 53-year-old had been placed on administrative leave in August after the province's Serious Incident Response Team confirmed it was investigating the alleged sexual assault.

The independent police watchdog laid one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation against Collyer over allegations dating between April 1 and July 31 of last year.