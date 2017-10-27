

CTV Atlantic





The Bridgewater Police Service is looking for a person of interest in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed several businesses downtown.

Fire crews responded to the building at 535 King Street around 5:35 p.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, the building was engulfed in flames, which quickly spread to an adjacent building.

Together, the two buildings housed five businesses – Keller Williams Select Realty, a Rogers outlet, the Green Way marijuana dispensary, Geeky Robar’s Computer Services and Big Daddy’s Wholesale, and Artistic Issues tattoo shop.

Both buildings were torn down Wednesday, after a structural engineer deemed them unsafe.

Police say, after interviewing witnesses and viewing security tapes from the area, they have confirmed the fire started within the centre of the building that housed Geeky Robar’s Computer Services and Big Daddy’s Wholesale.

Investigators have also identified a person of interest, who was seen leaving the building before the fire was reported. Police say the individual was wearing dark clothing and was headed north from the scene.

Police say cameras in the area also show that there were several possible witnesses, including pedestrians and people in vehicles, in the area at the time.

Anyone who was in the downtown core between 9:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and may have information related to the investigation, is asked to contact police.