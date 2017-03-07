

Tom Young's often controversial comments boomed out across the Maritimes airwaves for more than 40 years.

His legacy can be found on the air, throughout the Maritime broadcasting industry, with tributes pouring in from people who listened to him, and those who learned from him.

Young’s aptly named show, ‘Talk of the Town’, was a must-stop in Saint John for newsmakers from across the country.

"Things would come to a halt when the talk show came on in a lot of homes across the city. A lot of people in offices or out driving, they would be paying attention to the show," says Gary McDonald.

Now retired, in the early 1980's, McDonald was a radio reporter in the CFBC newsroom led by Young.

"He gave me my first job in the business, doing weekend, evening news," says McDonald.

It was at CFBC that Young mentored and influenced the careers of a generation of New Brunswick broadcasters like Andrea Cyr, who got her first job in radio in the 1980’s.

"I was 19 years old and afraid of everything, and now my boss is Tom Young," says Cyr.

Young was already a broadcasting legend, a radio host and newsman who many found more than a little intimidating.

"Tom had that sort of crusty outer layer, that I think he was actually quite proud of, but that was the persona. There was Tom Young the personality, and anyone who knew Tom at all knew he was Tom Young the person," says Cyr.

In later years, Young was a host on Rogers Radio.

"He always gave his time to new reporters and anyone else in the newsroom. I never got the impression he felt he was above anybody," says broadcast producer Todd Veinotte. "It was about the team, and the end result, what went over the air. That was what Tom was about."

Young was also a frequent guest of CTV News, including an appearance last year following the death of Elsie Wayne.

Young died this week in Newfoundland at the age of 75, after complications following surgery.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron.