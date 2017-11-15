

CTV Atlantic





A year after his brother was shot to death in Uniacke Square, a Halifax man insists he was denied the opportunity to say goodbye.

Fifty-eight-year-old Terry Izzard lost his life on Nov. 14, 2016 after answering a knock at his door. The case remains unsolved.

His brother Phillip was among a group of people who left Terry’s home just a few minutes earlier after gathering to watch football.

"Next thing I know I get a phone call,” says Phillip. “He says, 'Phil, do you know what's going on?' I said, 'No, what?' He said, 'Terry just got shot.'”

Phillip raced back to his brother’s place, but says he was held back by police and unable to get near him.

Phillip was told they had to protect the crime scene.

"I said, 'Man, he might have last words. He might be able to tell me who did it.' They would not let me up," he says.

Several neighbours later told CTV News ambulance crews were also held back as Terry Izzard lay dying on his front steps. Police denied that, but Phillip isn't buying it.

“The ambulance is down at the bottom of Uniacke and (Terry) is at the top. He didn't have a chance from the get-go," says Phillip.

Police are still investigating the shooting and believe someone has information that could lead to an arrest.

"Witnesses or people who have hear information throughout the community, or from people who may have seen things. Any information would be helpful,” says Const. Dianne Penfound, spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police.

Phillip isn't convinced that will happen anytime soon. He has a message for anyone withholding information.

"Wait until it's one of your family, when it's one of your family that gets it. Then if I see anything, do you want me to stand up and talk?" he says.

Phillip says no one will ever live in Terry Izzard's house again, as the unit will become an administrative office named in his memory.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.