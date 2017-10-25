

CTV Atlantic





A section of downtown Bridgewater has been demolished after buildings were heavily damaged by a fire that broke out Sunday night.

Demolition on the two buildings began just before 4 p.m., Wednesday in the Nova Scotia town.

Bridgewater Police Services said in a statement Tuesday that as a result of extensive damage to the buildings, a structural engineer was brought to the scene.

“Their investigation was completed late (Tuesday) morning (and) the scene was deemed unsafe for personnel to enter to conduct their investigation inside the structure,” police said in a news release.

As a result, two buildings and five businesses were torn down, some estimated to be nearly 150 years old.

Demolition crews told CTV News they expect to be on the scene again Thursday morning as well.

Police have deemed the fire suspicious and it remains under investigation.

Bridgewater Fire Chief Michael Nauss says crews responded to the former Cleve’s building at 535 King Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters were still trying to extinguish the blaze for much of the day Tuesday.

Nauss says when they arrived, the blaze was fully involved on the main floor.

Officials believe the fire originated in the former Cleve’s building and quickly spread to the adjacent building.

Together, the two buildings house five businesses – Keller Williams Select Realty, a Rogers outlet, the Green Way marijuana dispensary, Geeky Robar’s Computer Services and Big Daddy’s Wholesale, and Artistic Issues tattoo shop.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Heather Butts.