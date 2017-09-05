

CTV Atlantic





With limited parking spots available in Saint John, local businesses are urging the city to not remove a busy parking lot.

Business owner Brad Mitchell is calling for more public consultation around the potential redevelopment of the parking space.

"In the past we perhaps had too many parking lots, but now I think the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction and we are losing a number of important parking spaces," says Mitchell.

The space is owned by the Saint John Parking Commission. Councillor Donna Reardon says it has had interest from more than one developer.

“When we looked at it holistically, we said, ‘Well, what’s the best for the city of Saint John? If we had a development on this spot, what could you generate in property taxes? How would that impact the vibrancy of your uptown area?’" says Reardon.

Uptown Saint John contacted businesses within the two-block radius back in March, and hosted two public meetings on behalf of the parking commission.

But nearby buisnesses say they weren’t contacted.

“Our businesses are directly affected by the ongoings of everything that is happening," says local gallery owner Shannon Merryfield.

Some businesses have had their creative teams come up with drawings of what the space could look like, including a park, skating rink and playground.

“What I do think is important is a dialogue for consultation and discussion on how to best utilize the space," says Merryfield.

Reardon says no decisions have been made, but argues with more residential spaces in the uptown, businesses will have a higher customer base.

"There's a real interest in this area. Last year it grew by 15 per cent and it was the only area in Saint John that had any growth at all,” Reardon says.

But business owners say none of that will matter if tourists don’t have a place to park.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.