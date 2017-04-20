Featured
Cab smashes through downtown Halifax hotel entrance
The crash happened at the Delta Barrington around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 9:22PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a taxi crashed though a hotel entrance on Barrington Street in downtown Halifax on Thursday evening.
The crash happened at the Delta Barrington around 5:30 p.m.
Police say a 54-year-old Dartmouth man driving the taxi was travelling north on Barrington Street when he lost control of his brakes. He tried to slow down by aiming for a post, but crashed into the hotel.
The Ford Taurus with Bob’s Taxi was lodged partially into the lobby doors and on the sidewalk.
Neither the driver nor his small dog were injured.
Delta has told CTV News it has no comment. CTV News has also left a message with Bob's Taxi.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Murder victim last seen at Sandeson's apartment building, prosecutor tells jury
- Young girl calls 911, saves father’s life after heart attack
- Coalition of coastal N.B. towns worry about development near Parlee Beach
- Cab smashes through downtown Halifax hotel entrance
- Body of missing 83-year-old boater found in N.S. lake