

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a taxi crashed though a hotel entrance on Barrington Street in downtown Halifax on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the Delta Barrington around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a 54-year-old Dartmouth man driving the taxi was travelling north on Barrington Street when he lost control of his brakes. He tried to slow down by aiming for a post, but crashed into the hotel.

The Ford Taurus with Bob’s Taxi was lodged partially into the lobby doors and on the sidewalk.

Neither the driver nor his small dog were injured.

Delta has told CTV News it has no comment. CTV News has also left a message with Bob's Taxi.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.