A taxi crashed through a business on Spring Garden Road in Halifax Friday night.

The crash happened at the Lole athletics store. Employee Jen McGrath tells CTV News that the cab driver was heading south on Spring Garden Road when he tried to avoid a pedestrian.

A taxi has crashed through the Lole storefront on Spring Garden Rd in #Halifax pic.twitter.com/cKiowqrney — Priya (@PriyaSamCTV) January 21, 2017

McGrath says the driver swerved right and ended up in the front of the store. She says neither the driver, pedestrian or employees were injured.

Emergency crews remain on scene and Halifax Regional Police are investigating whether charges will be laid.