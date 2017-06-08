People in the state of Maine were watching the drama unfold today as former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the powerful U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee.

Few believe that anything said today will challenge the support that President Donald Trump still enjoys in Calais, ME.

“I’ve never seen a president being attacked like this,” says Stan Young, a veteran of the war in Vietnam.

Young got his chores done early today, trying to make time to watch the events unfold in Washington.

"If I can't watch it, if I’m working, I’m going to have my son tape it for me. I'm very interested in it," says Young.

Some people say the impact of the testimony will be minimal.

"I think the people that are against him are going to be against him no matter what happens or what's said,” says Calais resident Matt Benson. “That's just the way it's going to stay so I don't see any change in this at all."

Critics of Donald Trump say the hearings don’t go far enough.

"Using the influence of the WhiteHouse to advance his own personal and family wealth, should be investigated or looked into. That seems to have been put on the backburner altogether," says lawyer John Mitchell.

Many in Calais voted for Donald Trump, and despite everything that has happened still support the president.

“It just seems to be our new reality show,” says Chris Bernardini, a self-described Independent. “Every day is something different."

Bernardini believes the country is being damaged.

"We don't have to make it great again; I think it's already great. If we could make it better and make ourselves look better globally, that's another thing. I think we're looking like fools right now," he says.

For many in Maine however, the solution is to leave Donald Trump alone.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron