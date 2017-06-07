

CTV Atlantic





The Calgary Police Service says a wanted man who has been missing since March may be in New Brunswick.

Police officers visited William Kincade-Miller’s Calgary residence around 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 to ensure he was home after his probation curfew. Police say the 28-year-old man wasn’t home and investigators haven't been unable to locate him.

Police say Kincade-Miller is wanted on warrants for allegedly breaching his bail conditions and also in connection with various weapons offences.

Investigators believe he may be in Ontario or New Brunswick and that he may be travelling with a boxer dog.

Kincade-Miller is described as a Caucasian man with blue eyes and short brown hair. He is six feet tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.