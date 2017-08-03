

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after canoers found a body near the shore of the St. John River on Wednesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say the discovery was made around 6:40 p.m. near Tobique Narrows.

Police say the body was recovered with the assistance of members from the Perth-Andover Fire Department and their boat.

Officers have not been able to confirm how long the body was in the river or the identity of the person.

An autopsy is being conducted to assist with the investigation.