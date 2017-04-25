

An apology and a call for federal prison time for a Cape Breton children's entertainer who's pleaded guilty to two charges, including sexual assault.

Dale Rancourt- known as ‘Klutzy the Clown’- told CTV News he was ‘terribly remorseful’, in his first public comments since being arrested more than six months ago.

"He's always wanted to take responsibility for what occurred and this was the day that allowed him to do so. Obviously there's mixed feelings but at the end of the day he wants to put this behind him and move on with his life," says Tony Mozvik, Rancourt's defence lawyer.

Rancourt was facing nine charges, but today pleaded guilty to two; sexual assault and breaching his conditions, with the Crown dropping the remaining charges.

"Essentially all the facts that went in before the justice this morning are the facts supporting all of the offense. So there was some duplication in the charges themselves, but all the material facts have gone before the Justice under sexual assault," says Crown Attorney Shane Russell.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, the relationship between Rancourt and the 15-year-old girl started in July 2016. It began by kissing, but the two eventually lived together for more than a month and a half.

"Youths cannot make those responsible decisions. Someone like Rancourt was in a position of trust or authority as it related to her. There's obligations on him, she was under the age of consent," says Russell.

Russell says the teen was suffering anxiety and depression and had suicidal thoughts at one point. After telling a family member about the relationship, they put a stop to it and notified police.

The crown says Rancourt told the teen 'I thought you loved me and we had a future together,' during a phone call.

His career as a child entertainer is also over.

"In terms of dealing with children it is for sure. Most people in the community don't realize this, but he did parties for adults and seniors and things of that nature, whether or not he continues with that, I don't know," adds Russell.

The Crown is now requesting a federal sentence for Rancourt, who will be back in court on May 31.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.