Residents of two Cape Breton communities are expressing outrage after a weekend vandalism spree.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to Coxheath, N.S. Saturday morning after a number of roads, a train trestle, and properties were sprayed with graffiti.

The graffiti included insults toward students at Riverview High School, which has had a longstanding rivalry with Sydney Academy. Coxheath residents say students from both schools have painted the trestle over the years, but this year they went too far, with the graffiti stretching for almost a kilometre.

Residents were also upset to see at least one swastika painted on a road.

Some students from Sydney Academy spent the weekend trying to clean up the mess.

Kevin Deveaux, the principal of Sydney Academy, declined to comment on the matter, calling it "a community and policing issue."

Police are investigating the incident.