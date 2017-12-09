

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Councillor Amanda MacDougall has spent a lot of time on the phone lately, trying to find answers about the potential of a container terminal in Sydney for her constituents.

"At the end of the day, we're elected officials, we're dealing with public money, we're here to first and foremost to serve the greater good of the CBRM and its residents. If people want information we should providing that information. We're not in the business of private business," says MacDougall.

MacDougall says she just recently found out that CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke, Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan and the Chiefs of Membertou and Eskasoni First Nations spent time in China last week on a trip related to port development.

She says councillors weren't informed about the trips specifics or why it was necessary.

"The CBRM should not be involved in any business discussions further than the land use. We're not here to be marketing the port, we have somebody who is doing that. My concern is the CBRM is holding on too tight to a position they shouldn't be," says MacDougall.

Mayor Cecil Clarke was not available Saturday for an on-camera interview, and said he wouldn't be commenting on his recent trip to China, saying he needed to discuss with council first.

The CBRM Council agenda includes another in camera session this week, meaning information discussed won't be privy to the public.

MacDougall says it's a theme that's become all too common in the municipality and something she's been trying to change, which is creating a divide in the council chambers.

"Our voices are different, perhaps our focus is different. I'm part of that new wave of thinking, let's open it up, let's involved the public in decisions. To me that's the proper way of going about our jobs. That's different from how things used to be and with change comes tension," says MacDougall.

Mayor Clarke has said in the past that in camera sessions are essential when conducting business, and that he has the authority to do so under provincial legislation.

The Mayor also says that while there is no update on the port at this time, they're getting closer to an announcement which could take place in the New Year.

