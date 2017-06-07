Featured
Cape Breton man charged with impaired driving after driving on wrong side of highway
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 1:39PM ADT
A Cape Breton man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, after he allegedly stole gas and was caught driving on the wrong side of the highway.
An RCMP officer spotted a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 125 in Point Edward, N.S. around 7 p.m. Saturday.
The officer managed to stop the vehicle and arrested the 36-year-old driver.
"Thankfully there were no injuries due to this individual's dangerous driving actions," said RCMP Const. Michael Francis in a statement. "Fortunately, motorists driving in the area were paying attention to the road and driving within the speed limit. If not, this could have been a very different situation."
Police say the vehicle actually belongs to the man’s friend and that he took it without consent. They also allege he left a gas station in Sydney River without paying for fuel before his arrest.
Todd Malcolm Charles Miller is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusing a breath sample, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and taking a motor vehicle without consent, as well as theft under $5,000.
Miller appeared in court Monday and was remanded into custody. He returned to court Tuesday and was released. He is due back in court July 4.
