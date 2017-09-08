

CTV Atlantic





Police have charged a New Waterford, N.S., man in connection with the death of a well-known Halifax businessman.

Aaron Shaun Young, 28, is facing charges of second-degree murder and robbery with violence. Cape Breton Regional Police say he appeared in Sydney provincial court Friday afternoon to face the charges.

Police responded to a report of a deceased person in an apartment building in Sydney around 11 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Officers arrived to find the body of James David Matthews, who was the founder of a financial planning business in Halifax.

Matthews’ death was immediately considered suspicious and deemed a homicide.

Friends and family of Matthews say he split his time between Sydney and Halifax, and owned the building where his body was discovered.

Police say Aaron Young was previously remanded into custody after two separate robberies occurred in New Waterford on Aug. 28. He remains in custody and is scheduled to reappear in court on Oct. 15.