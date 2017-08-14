

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police say a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado left Highway 327 in Big Ridge and struck a telephone pole on Friday.

The driver, a young man from New Victoria, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 20-year-old passenger from New Waterford was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nova Scotia Power shut down power in the area to help with safety measures in retrieving the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle will undergo a mechanical inspection to determine factors leading up to the crash. Officers from the traffic safety and forensic identification units are investigation.

No charges are expected to be laid.