Cape Breton man dies after vehicle leaves road, hits tree
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 10:52AM ADT
A 35-year-old man has died after his vehicle left a road in Cape Breton Tuesday afternoon.
The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Kempt Road in Boularderie Centre, N.S. around 2 p.m.
Police say the man was travelling west in his 2002 Toyota when he left the road and struck a tree.
The Victoria County man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
