A 35-year-old man has died after his vehicle left a road in Cape Breton Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Kempt Road in Boularderie Centre, N.S. around 2 p.m.

Police say the man was travelling west in his 2002 Toyota when he left the road and struck a tree.

The Victoria County man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.