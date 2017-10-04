

CTV Atlantic





A 39-year-old Cape Breton man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside his home on the South Bar Highway.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to the home around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after concerns were raised about the man’s well-being.

Officers contained the area and members of the Emergency Response Team and a crisis negotiator assisted with efforts to negotiate with the man to leave his home.

He surrendered to police around 2:45 p.m. and was taken in to custody. Police say the man has been taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment.

No one was injured.

The South Bar Highway was closed between Grant Street and Victoria Mines for several hours Wednesday. It has since reopened.