

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison for impaired driving causing the death of a 19-year-old man in Newtown, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2015.

Police say a small pickup truck left the road and struck a power pole.

One passenger, 19-year-old James Daniel Poirier of Port Hawkesbury, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were taken to hospital with injuries and blood samples were taken from the driver in order to determine his blood-alcohol level.

Scott Nicholas Lundrigan was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Both families attended the sentencing, with sheriffs and RCMP officers in between. Eight victim impact statements read in court, with family members and friends of Poirier calling the situation a nightmare.

“I was a very strong, outgoing member of this community. I sat on every board. I’ll never be that person again,” says Poirier’s mother, Debra Long.

Both the Crown and defence recommended that Lundrigan be sentenced to two years in federal prison, in addition to 24 months probation.

The Mulgrave, N.S., man was sentenced Monday in Port Hawkesbury provincial court.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.