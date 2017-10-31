

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton man who pleaded guilty to being an accessory in the death of a woman whose body was found in a hockey bag is due to be sentenced today.

Thomas Ted Barrett was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Laura Jessome. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of accessory after the fact in August.

The Crown said witnesses failed to co-operate, and it had no forensic evidence against Barrett, so it had to withdraw the second-degree murder charge.

Jessome’s body was found in a hockey bag in the Mira River on May 25, 2012.

Two other men were charged in connection with her death. Morgan James McNeil was initially charged with second-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in September 2016. Robert Edwin Matheson pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in September 2014.

The Crown says accessory after the fact carries a much lighter sentence, from a minimum of a day behind bars, to a maximum of 14 years.

Barrett is already serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman in a separate case. Brett MacKinnon’s remains were found in 2008 near a Glace Bay hiking trail, two years after she disappeared.

Barrett was sentenced in April 2016 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years in MacKinnon’s death.