A Cape Breton woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of her former partner has been released on $40,000 bail.

Kimberly Ann O'Dea, 35, walked out of the courthouse Friday after her mother posted the bail, under strict conditions.

O'Dea is not allowed on Cape Breton Island, only to appear in court and to access the mainland via Highway 105. She will instead reside with her mother in Grand Falls Winsor, N.L.

A joint agreement by both Crown and defence was presented to the judge at a bail hearing Friday afternoon, which he accepted.

“We felt that the conditions we put in the recognizance today are sufficient to bind the cognition of Miss O'Dea, and her mother has certainly stepped forward and provide a plan that certainly provides us with what we required to make sure that the investigation is protected,” says Crown attorney Gerald MacDonald.

Police allege O'Dea struck and killed 28-year-old Dana Jessome with her vehicle. A makeshift memorial in Jessome's memory remains on the street where she was killed.

As part of the investigation, a third charge of dangerous driving causing death was also laid against O'Dea, who’s also facing second-degree murder criminal negligence causing death.

Jessome's family was also in court, at times appearing visibly upset with the proceedings. They are planning a balloon release in Jessome's memory at the family home on Sunday.

O'Dea's next court appearance will be on Sept. 18 to set a date for a preliminary inquiry.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.