Cape Breton police identify Sydney man as homicide victim
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 2:24PM ADT
A 54-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Sydney.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a deceased person at an apartment building at 54 Prince Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers found the body of a man inside his apartment. He has been identified as James David Matthews.
Police say Matthews’ death is considered suspicious and they are treating it as a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.