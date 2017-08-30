

CTV Atlantic





A 54-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a deceased person at an apartment building at 54 Prince Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the body of a man inside his apartment. He has been identified as James David Matthews.

Police say Matthews’ death is considered suspicious and they are treating it as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.