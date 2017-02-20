

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after the body of a 66-year-old man was found buried under the snow near his car.

Police responded to Chapel Road in the Huntington area of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after the man’s family reported him missing.

Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue assisted in the search. The man’s body was found several hours later, buried under snow near his car.

His identity has not been released.

Police say an autopsy will be done in Halifax, but foul play is not suspected at this time.