CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 10:23AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2017 10:50AM AST
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a fatal fire in Whitney Pier, N.S.
Police responded to a home on Robert Street around 9 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were already on scene and had found the body of a man inside.
The owner of the duplex says no one had been living in the building because the structure is unsafe.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
@CBRegPolice are investigating a fatal fire at this residence. Fire broke out just after 9pm. A man was found dead inside. pic.twitter.com/zibVbEgFeY— Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) February 7, 2017
The mans body has been sent away for an autopsy. Police and Fire Marshall are on scene investigating pic.twitter.com/GnAbGl5bcD— Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) February 7, 2017
The owner of the duplex says nobody was living in the building because the structure is unsafe. pic.twitter.com/gk3j0EKtto— Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) February 7, 2017
