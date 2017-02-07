Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a fatal fire in Whitney Pier, N.S.

Police responded to a home on Robert Street around 9 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were already on scene and had found the body of a man inside.

The owner of the duplex says no one had been living in the building because the structure is unsafe.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.