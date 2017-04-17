

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police say a 54-year-old man has died following a house fire in Glace Bay, N.S.

Police and the Glace Bay Fire Service responded to the duplex on Concord Street shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

A man was found inside the home. He was taken to the Glace Bay Hospital, where police say he succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police say the man was the only person inside the residence. People in the other unit of the duplex were not injured.

One resident told CTV Atlantic she heard noises coming from next door.

"We heard 'bang, bang, bang,' like he was banging into stuff," recalls Anne Boone. "We just thought he was carrying on over there, doing dancing around like he does, normally does, because we can usually always hear him. Then when I got up I was going to bang on the wall for him to stop, then when I got up, I could see the smoke."

The fire marshal's office and police are investigating the cause of the fire.