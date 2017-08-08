

CTV Atlantic





Police in Cape Breton are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed the home of a murder suspect.

Fire crews responded to the home on Oxford Avenue in Sydney Mines, N.S. early Friday morning. The home sustained significant damage and is set to be demolished this week.

Investigators say the fire is considered suspicious.

CTV News has learned the home belongs to 35-year-old Kimberley Ann O’Dea, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her former partner, 28-year-old Dana Marie Jessome.

Jessome was struck by a vehicle on Oxford Avenue – not far from the burned-out home – on July 14 and police allege O’Dea was behind the wheel at the time.

Jessome was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries and then transported to a Halifax hospital, where she died.

O’Dea continues to serve in a remand facility and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Friday. The Crown is opposing her release.

Meanwhile, a memorial remains at the end of Oxford Avenue, with flowers and messages marking the spot where Jessome was struck.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore