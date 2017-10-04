Featured
Cape Breton police negotiating with man barricaded inside home
Cape Breton Regional Police respond to a home on South Bar Highway on Oct. 4, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 11:21AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 11:41AM ADT
Cape Breton Regional Police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself inside his home on the South Bar Highway.
Police were called to the home around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after concerns were raised about the man’s well-being.
Officers have contained the area. Members of the Emergency Response Team and a crisis negotiator are assisting with efforts to negotiate with the man to leave his home.
The South Bar Highway is closed between Grant Street and Victoria Mines. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.