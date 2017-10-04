

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself inside his home on the South Bar Highway.

Police were called to the home around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after concerns were raised about the man’s well-being.

Officers have contained the area. Members of the Emergency Response Team and a crisis negotiator are assisting with efforts to negotiate with the man to leave his home.

The South Bar Highway is closed between Grant Street and Victoria Mines. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.