Cape Breton Regional Police say they have recovered a body during a search for a missing person.

In a news release, police say the Cape Breton Regional Police dive team was doing a shoreline search near Pitt Street in Sydney Mines when they found a deceased male.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but police sent out a release on Saturday saying they were looking for 15-year-old Kobe Clarence Pink.

Police say Kobe was last seen Wednesday around 9:50 p.m. and was reported missing by his family, who were unable to contact him.

A search began both on the ground and in the air, with Cape Breton Search and Rescue along with a Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisting police.

Family and friends of Kobe have taken to social media to reach out to people who may know about the teen’s whereabouts.

Police remain on scene of where the body was discovered and are combing an area where they believe Kobe was last seen alive.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted in Dartmouth on Monday.