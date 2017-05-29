Featured
Cape Breton police seek men accused of breaking into home, threatening women
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 7:59AM ADT
SYDNEY, N.S. -- Police are looking for two men accused of breaking into a Cape Breton home and threatening an elderly woman and her daughter with a weapon.
They say the two men entered the home on Peppett Street in North Sydney at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
They say a 74-year-old woman and her 34-year-daughter were in the home at the time and that one of the men allegedly confronted them with a weapon.
Police didn't indicate the type of weapon, but say no one suffered any serious injuries.
They say the men fled on foot and that a canine unit was called in to help with the investigation.
