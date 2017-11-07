

CTV Atlantic





Less than a year after underground coal mining resumed at Cape Breton’s Donkin Mine, dozens of workers have been laid off.

Sources tell CTV News that 49 employees – which is roughly a third of the workforce – were given notice at a meeting Tuesday morning.

Kameron Coal Management Ltd. confirmed in a news release that an “organizational restructure … resulted in a reduction of the workforce” at the mine in Donkin, N.S.

“The Donkin Mine is undergoing a transition and critical changes will be made to the operation. As a result of this transition we have made the difficult but necessary decision to make changes to our workforce,” said Shannon Campbell, vice-president of the Donkin Mine.

“While this reduction in workforce is difficult, it is necessary to ensure we can work toward becoming an economically viable operation in the future.”

The Donkin Mine began operating in March. The company says it is expected to be operational for 30 years.