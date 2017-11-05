The owner of a cozy log home in Cape Breton posted an ad for a housemate and he’s gotten thousands of applicants from across the country.

The home sits on more than 100-acres of isolated land in Whycocomagh, N.S.

“Oh my goodness, I’ll have to hire a secretary to handle all of the messages that have come to apply,” says Terron Dodd.

He’s 75-years-old and confined to a wheelchair. Dodd says he’s hoping he can find a personal care assistant who suits his particular criteria.

The headline for the Kijiji ad reads: “Live in Rural Cape Breton for Free.”

It follows with the specific characteristics Dodd is looking for in a housemate.

Dodd adds that he wants to find an care assistant who can keep his garden, cook, clean and care for his chickens.

He says most of all he’s looking for an assistant who shares his lifestyle of “being one with nature,” - someone who can grow their own food and live off the land.

"They have to have a certain outlook on life and what they want that would fit in a place like this,” he says.

The ad promises free lodging in the home and a salary between $30,000 and $35,000 a year.

While he acknowledges this kind of rural life isn't for everyone, Dodd says the response he’s received has proved people are willing to leave big cities for a scenic view.

"It's probably better than the view from some of the houses that some celebrity pays millions of dollars for."

Dodd says he feels like there should be an easier way for people like him to connect with others who want to live in an isolated area.

"So that both people in my position and people who would like to take advantage of such an offer, can contact each other."

He says for now his list is whittled down to about 20 applicants and if he’s learned anything its more about the power of the internet.

"I’ve certainly been impressed with how quickly you can contact a huge number of people,” Dodd says. “It's been impressed upon me because it's come right to my door now.”

Dodd says the whole situation is ironic as he’s received so much attention for such an intensely private person – the reason he chose to live in such a secluded area in the first place.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.